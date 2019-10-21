Monday’s Weather: Storms and a cold front this morning. It’s all in your First Alert Forecast

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! The line of thunderstorms continues to push south and east through East Texas this morning. These storms have a history of producing severe weather overnight and a Tornado Watch will be in effect until 10am. As the leading line of storms moves through, the severe weather threat will diminish quickly on the back side of the line of storms. Expect northern and northwestern counties to be dropped from the Tornado Watch throughout the morning as the storms progress. The rain comes to an end by late morning with clearing skies this afternoon. Cooler today with highs in the lower 70s and breezy north winds gusting to 20 mph at times. Clear skies tonight and with diminishing winds, temperatures will drop into the 40s. A couple days of quiet weather are ahead with lots of sunshine midweek. Then, another cold front along with more showers and thunderstorms will arrive by Thursday evening with another cool down for the end of the week.