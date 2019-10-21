Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will continue to see more and more sunshine as the day moves on, with breezy winds from the northwest. Temperatures today will only warm to the mid-70s. Overnight we will cool to the upper 40s. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be very similar days with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances return late in the day on Thursday as another cold front approaches East Texas. Temperatures will cool to the 70s for Thursday and down to the low 60s for Friday. Expect showers to carry over into Friday morning. For your weekend, we will see lots of sunshine but temperatures will remain below average in the upper 60s to low 70s.