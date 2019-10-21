Kilgore Public Library celebrating 80 years of their storybook building with fun free events

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Public Library is 80 years old this month, and they are celebrating that anniversary as well as “Friends of the Library Week,” which is October 21-26.
The library, which is housed in a beautiful old building that looks like it could have come from a fairy tale, is celebrating eight decades of bringing enjoyment and education to East Texas.
“During the week of October 21, the library will focus on highlighting the Friends of the Library organization and how they are essential to the operation of our library,” said library director Stacey Cole, “We really want to bring awareness to how much the Friends of the Library does for our library and community, and encourage more community involvement.”
New members signing up for the Friends of the Library organization group this week will be eligible for special incentives and prizes as part of a membership drive for the organization.
To celebrate the two occasions, the Kilgore library has exciting celebrations planned throughout the week, such as a special story time, a free screening of Toy Story 4, and an anniversary reception event. The reception will focus on the history and accomplishments of the library, with a display of original newspaper articles, photos, and the original library brochure from 1939.
Light refreshments and fun door prizes will be available, and attendees are invited to share their favorite library memories.
Schedule of events:
Happy Birthday Story Time: Wednesday, October 23 and Thursday, October 24 at 10 a.m.
Anniversary reception: Thursday, October 24, from 4:15 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
Free Screening of Toy Story 4: Saturday, October 26 at 7:30 p.m., presented by Friends of the Library.
For more information, call the library at 903-984-1529 or email kilgorelibrary@cityofkilgore.com.
