Hazardous spill shuts down portion of Highway 59, near Garrison

GARRISON, TEXAS (KTRE) - A hazardous spill has shut down Highway 59 North, just south of Garrison.
The Nacogdoches County Pct. 1 Constable’s office posted the traffic alert Monday via social media. North and southbound lanes of Highway 59 are shut down temporarily and drivers are urged to use caution in the area.
The Texas Department of Public Safety, Nacogdoches Fire Department, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and several volunteer fire departments are also on scene.
According to the sheriff’s office, a truck traveling through the area spilled a chemical and responders are still working to determine what the chemical is.
“We do believe that this can pose a threat to area residents. We have started evacuating residents a half-mile in each direction from the spill site,” the sheriff’s office said via a social media post.
Garrison school is on lockdown as a precaution.
“TxDOT crews are currently setting up a detour at U.S. 259 in Nacogdoches and US 84 in Timpson," a TxDOT representative said in a statement.
The closure extends from south of Garrison to U.S. 84 in Timpson. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes or be prepared to detour on U.S. 84 south from Timpson to maneuver around the closure.
Traffic may be shut down until 5 p.m. today.
Motorists are asked to prepare for lengthy delays, reduce their speed and stay alert for the detour and traffic control in the area.
