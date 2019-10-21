Harry’s in Troup loses two buildings after severe weather hit city late Sunday

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - A longtime business in Troup was hit hard Sunday when severe storms rolled through East Texas, losing two buildings and take serious damage to at least one other.
Jeremy Vinson, the manager of Harry’s Building Material, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office contacted him early Monday morning to tell him two buildings were destroyed.
Workers could be seen clearing the damage and salvaging supplies by Monday afternoon. The two buildings on the property that were destroyed by the storm were storage buildings full of supplies on backstock.
The retail portion of Harry’s was not badly damaged by the storm, and the store opened for business once Oncor had restored power. All of the business’ commercial contracting loads were redirected to its Jacksonville location, Vinson said.
