German journalist embedded in KLTV/KTRE newsroom as part of international exchange

After two weeks in New York City and Washington, DC, Mitzkus arrived in Tyler on Sunday. Before dispersing among newsrooms around the country, he and a dozen other German fellows visited NPR, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News, Telemundo, the New York Times, and Bloomberg, among others. The group enjoyed meetings with New Jersey’s Governor, the German ambassador to the U.S., former congressmen, think tanks, academics, and non-governmental organizations. They also received a behind-the-scenes tour of the White House Press Briefing Room and the West Wing.