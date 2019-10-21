Anderson County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in shootout with law enforcement

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of a shooting incident that occurred in Anderson County on Saturday afternoon, a deputy is still in “serious but stable” condition.
“He’s doing OK. He’s still in ICU, but he is in serious but stable condition,” said Anderson County Sheriff Greg Taylor. “He’s got a rough road ahead.”
Taylor said the man who shot an ACSO deputy and was later shot by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper has been identified as Terry Countryman. Countryman died later at a Palestine hospital.
According to a press release from the Texas Rangers, DPS troopers were called to assist the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at about 3:15 p.m. on Saturday at the Hickory Ridge Mobile Home Park on Hickory Ridge Road.
“Preliminary information indicates troopers arrived at the scene and learned a deputy was seriously injured from a shooting incident,” the press release stated. “The suspect fled the scene in the deputy’s vehicle. Troopers on scene rendered first aid to the deputy while additional troopers responded to assist.”
The suspect, who was later identified as Countryman, was spotted driving the deputy’s patrol unit a short time later, the press release stated. Countryman then allegedly rammed a Palestine Police Department patrol unit and shot at officers.
The vehicle was disabled, and the suspect grabbed a rifle from the deputy’s patrol unit and fled on foot, the press release stated. At that point, Countryman allegedly stole a blue SUV. After he was found again, he crashed the vehicle and fled into a wooded area, the press release stated.
“At approximately 5:30 p.m., a trooper located the suspect near FM 2330 and County Road 458. The suspect pointed a rifle at the trooper,” the press release stated. “The trooper fired a service weapon striking the suspect. EMS was notified and the suspect was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center and later died. The trooper was not injured.”
A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper at the scene the deputy was shot in the leg.
