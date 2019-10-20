Smith County emergency crews on the scene of vehicle fire near Sand Flat

Smith County, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle fire.
According to Deputy Larry Christian, with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office it appears that the vehicle wrecked on FM 14 near Sand Flat. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
At this time it is unknown if anyone was injured in the wreck.
Christian says the Texas Department of Public Safety will be handling the investigation. Troopers are currently on the way to the scene.
