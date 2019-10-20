Arrest made in downtown Atlanta fire investigation

ATLANTA, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been arrested in connection to a fire that broke out in downtown Atlanta Thursday.
According to a Facebook post from Atlanta Mayor Travis Ransom, Bobby Denton was arrested and charged with criminal mischief for his alleged involvement in the Thursday fire in downtown Atlanta that destroyed nearly one side of a whole block of East Hiram Street.
The post said the district attorney’s office and law enforcement agencies will likely provide additional detailed information on Monday afternoon.
