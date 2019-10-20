Anderson County deputy shot, suspect killed in Saturday shootings

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -An Anderson County Deputy was injured in a shooting on Saturday.
According to a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper at the scene the deputy was shot in the leg, but is currently in Stable Condition. The trooper says the suspect was shot and killed at the scene.
This happened on Saturday afternoon near CR 2413 and 458 in Anderson County.
The Palestine Herald Press is reporting that the deputy was involved in an altercation with the suspect and a gun battle ensued. The Palestine Herald Press is also reporting that the suspect then stole the deputy’s patrol car and was later shot and killed during a second gun battle, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
At this time the names of the deputy and suspect have not been released.
According to a KLTV crew at the scene, multiple law enforcement agencies were working the scene this evening. DPS is investigating.
This is a developing story.
