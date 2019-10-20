ADHD kids helped by martial arts

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Parents of East Texas children who are afflicted with an attention disorder are finding an activity is helping their kids where medicine doesn’t.
Martial arts!
40 years ago we didn't even have a name for it.
'ADHD'. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
At Holly Lake, kids work hard at the disciplines of martial arts. Difficult enough for most children, but these have ADHD.
“I’ve been medicated a lot in my life. My instructors were like 'Imbri focus! Not focused,” says 13-year-old student Imbri Foster.
"I think that's very common with ADHD kids. They get so many negative messages from society," says mother Lissy Foster.
Already a black belt in Taekwondo, Imbri continues to build on her skills. Skills that have been a big benefit to her.
“I was not very confident and unsure of myself and progressed a few years later I was very confident. I was having fun. I wasn’t as nervous as when I started,” she says.
"I was excited because it gave her a chance to burn off the extra energy, and learn how to focus in a positive environment," Lissy says.
While medication is most often used, some parents say the rigid focus and concentration required in martial arts are a life building tool.
“Before I was afraid to pick up a kitchen knife, little embarrassed by that, but now I’m more confident,” says 10-year-old student Coby Pylant.
And the kids seem to thrive on the confidence they gain from the various disciplines.
Attention-deficit-hyperactivity disorder, ‘ADHD’ is a chronic condition that affects millions of children and often continues into adulthood.
