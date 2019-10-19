Palestine Wildcats receive Week 7 Game Ball

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Palestine Wildcats received the Week 7 Bailey Ace Game Ball for their win against Henderson.
It was a tough game but the wildcats got the win.
Coach Lance Angel said he was most proud of how his team played.
“Just the way the guys played and came out with some emotion and just had fun with the game that’s what this is all about, they had a great time and played hard Friday and got to turn around and try to do it again,” Angel said
The coach acknowledged that the season won’t get any easier and said his team doesn’t have time to celebrate much.
“No, you don’t have time and these guys know that, it’s one game at a time, we are just going to line up, we’ve had a great week of practice so far and go out and see what we can do on Friday,” Angel said.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.