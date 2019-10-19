No injuries reported after home catches fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - No one was injured after a fire broke out at a home in Longview Friday.
According to the Longview Fire Department, fire crews responded to a home in the 1200 block of Cole Dr. at aroun 6:45 p.m.
A resident called saying there was smoke in the house. When crews arrived, they found smoke in the attic and began investigating.
Firefighters found a window A/C unit that had caught on fire. They said the fire then traveled up electrical lines into the attic of the home.
The department said it took about 15 minutes to put out the fire. There were residents in the home at the time, but they made it outside without injury.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.