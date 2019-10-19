More than 100,000 gallons of wastewater spills in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - More than 100,000 gallons of wastewater is estimated to have spilled from the collection system in Jacksonville.
According to a notice sent out by the city, the spill happened between Oct. 13 and Oct. 17 at a 18″ sewer interceptor near the Canada Street wastewater treatment plant.
The notice said the area potentially affected includes the immediate vicinity of the discharge site including Ragsdale Creek.
The suspected cause of the spill is a blockage of the sewer main. The notice said the sewer main is now operating normally and the immediate area has been disinfected.
The notice said persons using private drinking water supply wells located within ½ mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
