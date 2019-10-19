KLTV celebrates 65 years with open house, tours

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - KLTV is celebrating 65 years on air with an open house.
Come tour our studios! From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, viewers can visit the station and chat with meteorologists, anchors, the KLTV sports team and get a behind-the-scenes peek at our digital products and newsgathering process. Learn more about those products here.
Interested in learning more about the history of KLTV? Check out the timeline below.
KLTV has been caring, committed and proud for 65 years but we’re most proud of being able to serve this community. Thank you for 65 great years!
