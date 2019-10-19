Apache Belles discuss cross-generation bonding with veterans on Brookshire’s Heroes Flight

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - Day 2 of the Brookshire’s Heroes Flight is in the books. And Friday night there were many tears and lots of hugs as the veterans had to say goodbye to their new best friends from East Texas. It’s a special bond that spans generations.
The Tyler Junior College Apache Belles tagged along on the 19th Heroes Flight, volunteering and helping the veterans and eventually, performing.
“Oh my gosh. I’m so incredibly blessed that we even got the opportunity to do this. And these men are incredible. I feel they have left a mark on all of our hearts,” said Caroline Woodard, Tyler Junior College sophomore.
The drill team performed Friday evening for the veterans in front of the U.S. Air Force Memorial.
There was a bond formed between the heroes and the young women. The Belles became emotional when they had to say goodbye to the heroes - heroes they built friendships with, listened to and learned from.
“As an educator, I think there is nothing better than our students being able to hear history from those who have lived it. And the bond these Apache Belles have formed with these veterans transcends generations and history has come to life for them in the form of a person that they can talk to and stay in touch with," said Jasilyn Schaefer, Apache Belles director.
And the tears that I am seeing tonight show just how deep their connection has gone. It’s remarkable. This is a once in a lifetime experience.”
Tomorrow the veterans head to the udvar hazy air and space museum and then back home. Arriving at tyler pounds a little after 6.
