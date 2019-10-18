Voters to decide on $14 million bond to build new Camp County Jail

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Voters will soon hit the polls to decide whether the Camp County Jail has outlived its time.
Residents of Camp County will vote on Nov. 5 whether or not to adopt a $14 million bond to pay for the construction and equipping of a new Camp County Jail and Law Enforcement Center.
Law enforcement officers in Camp County said it’s something they’re looking forward to. The current building has been remodeled several times over the years.
KLTV 7′s Bob Hallmark spoke with Chief Deputy Chris Clark about the jail’s past, as well as why it’s time for a major upgrade.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.