Tyler Rose Garden designated as National Historic Place

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday, the City of Tyler celebrated its rose garden officially being recognized as a national historic place.
“The Tyler Rose Garden has now officially been declared what we knew it all to be long ago,” said Stephanie Franklin, the managing director for the city of Tyler. “A national treasure.”
The garden is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This is the country’s list of places considered worthy of preserving.
“It’s not just a garden… this place is a beacon of beauty and fragrance to the world that Tyler is unique,” said Tom Ramey, the son of the 1950 rose queen, Jill Ramey. “We Tyler, Texas, are the home of America’s flower.”
The application process took roughly two years to complete but to those involved, it was worth it.
“The application process was really extensive and hundreds and hundreds of pages of research and blue prints and lots of interviews with people that were in that era; family members,” said Leanne Robinette, the senior manager of parks and recreation with the city of Tyler. “To be able to take a little of that history and to be able to keep it is amazing for us.”
The garden is considered historic because it still follows its original plans from the 1930s.
“In today’s world, you wouldn’t see something like this being built, and that’s why its so important for us to be able to preserve that so that we have a little piece of our history forever,” said Robinette.
Those who maintain the garden said just like before the official recognition, they’ll continue to take pride in maintaining its historic beauty.
“We’re here to take care of this place not just for the citizens of Tyler, but for everybody in the world,” said Jose Parga, the garden’s superintendent. “We get so many people from different countries. We’re going to do our best to keep this place in the best condition for everybody.”
The rose garden boasts over 38,000 rose bushes and has over 500 different varieties of roses.
