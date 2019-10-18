True Vine Brewing Company eyes November opening for downtown Tyler expansion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Although it wasn’t as soon as owners would’ve liked, True Vine Brewing Company is still holding to its Fall 2019 opening for expansion in downtown Tyler. However, the first pour will be closer to Thanksgiving than Labor Day.
A spokesperson for True Vine said its construction team was working on the location “every day” and that they hoped to have it open by the end of November.
The expansion will feature a rotation of seasonal and year-round True Vine beers as well as exclusive and experimental beers, much like it’s featured location on Earl Campbell Parkway.
True Vine Brewing Company is Tyler’s first craft brewery. It was opened in 2014.
The new True Vine location is one of many new businesses to move to downtown Tyler as part of a project to revitalize the downtown area. For more information about the project, click here.
