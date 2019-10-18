86th annual Texas Rose Festival has officially begun

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 2019 Texas Rose Festival kicked off Thursday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the Tyler Rose Garden.
This year’s rose queen, Hannah Waits, welcomed guests and said she’s proud of her hometown and its reputation with the roses.
“It is my sincerest hope that these three days will be a blessing to you all and our entire community as we come together to celebrate the 86th Texas Rose Festival," said Waits.
The festival spans four days and sees visitors from all over the world.
To learn more about this year’s rose festival and to see the schedule of events, head to the Texas Rose Festival’s official website.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.