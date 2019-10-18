Search continues for 2 suspects in Smith County attempted home burglary

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said it should “soon” have more information to share concerning two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted home burglary.
The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday at a home along the 15000 block of Brookstone Drive in Flint. The homeowner told authorities he had just arrived at home from work when he found three men he believed were trying to break into his car.
During their attempt to escape, one of the suspects was shot by the homeowner while driving off. The sheriff’s office said the man later returned to ask the homeowner for help. The other two suspects escaped.
Larry Christian, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, said the department is still investigating leads on locating the other two suspects. Christian said the man they arrested admitted to driving the getaway vehicle, and admitted to breaking into several other vehicles prior to the incident.
The sheriff’s office expects to release more information soon, Christian said.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.