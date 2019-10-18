Jason’s Deli, other businesses in Tyler shopping center reopen after repairs to sewer infrastructure

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A majority of the businesses in a popular Tyler shopping center reopen after closing their doors while their sewage system was repaired.
Jason’s Deli, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Starbucks and Marble Cream, among others, are now reopened in the Broadway Market Center. Pho Hot and EyeGlass World remain closed at this time.
The businesses made the decision to close as repairs were made to the “crumbling” sewer infrastructure they share.
The issues began on Oct. 7 when kitchen utensils clogging a sewage line caused a backup at Jason’s Deli, resulting in a sewer main leak in the parking lot.
NET Health investigated and discovered the deteriorating sewer line amongst other issues. They recommended to the property manager that the entire system be replaced.
It is unknown when the last two businesses will be reopened.
PREVIOUS:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.