Heroes Flight: East Texas veterans observe Changing of the Guard, wreath laying

By Blake Holland and Jeff Wright | October 18, 2019 at 10:20 AM CDT - Updated October 18 at 11:08 AM

(KLTV) - It’s day two of Brookshire Grocery Company’s Heroes Flight in Washington, D.C. A group of East Texas veterans who fought for freedom are visiting a city that preserves it.

On Friday morning, the group visited the Arlington National Cemetery, where they observed the Changing of the Guard, as well as a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The participants in the latest Heroes Flight watched the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Friday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Congressman Louie Gohmert will join the group later in the day for a tour of the U.S. Capitol.

