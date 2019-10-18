Heroes Flight: East Texas veterans observe Changing of the Guard, wreath laying

(KLTV) - It’s day two of Brookshire Grocery Company’s Heroes Flight in Washington, D.C. A group of East Texas veterans who fought for freedom are visiting a city that preserves it.
On Friday morning, the group visited the Arlington National Cemetery, where they observed the Changing of the Guard, as well as a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Congressman Louie Gohmert will join the group later in the day for a tour of the U.S. Capitol.
