Great Texas Balloon Race announces 2020 concert lineup

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Organizers of the Great Texas Balloon Race have announced the 2020 concert lineup.
Next year’s acts will feature artists with “deep roots in the red dirt of East Texas," according to a Friday news release.
Acts include Whiskey Myers, Cody Wayne, Faren Rachels and Little Texas. The balloon race is celebrating its 43rd year.
Read the full release below.
"The Great Texas Balloon Race concert lineup for the 2020 event features a band with deep roots in the red dirt of East Texas with a devoted following and an act that embodies the traditional Nashville sound of country.
Whiskey Myers, fresh off a No. 1 showing on the Billboard Top Country Album charts for the recently released self-titled album, will headline on the night of Saturday, June 20, 2020, culminating the Great Texas Balloon Race’s 43rd year. Friday night, June, 19, 2020, will feature the sounds of country rock superstars Little Texas as headliner.
Whiskey Myers has been steadily building a devoted following with its gritty authenticity, and with their fifth album, they’re poised to explode. The band, drawing on as much inspiration from Nirvana as Waylon Jennings, has taken its blistering live show across the United States and United Kingdom, sharing stages with the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr. and Jamey Johnson all while racking up more than 300 million streams for their songs.
Another dynamic East Texas act – and a crowd favorite – Cody Wayne will kick off the music Saturday night at the festival. Wayne is an entertainment staple in Texas, thanks in part to an intense performance schedule. In 2018, he was the Big Star Music Awards’ Entertainer of the Year and Texas Country Music Awards’ New Male Vocalist of the Year.
Friday night at the Great Texas Balloon Race will start the weekend off with two acts that are sure to please. Georgia native Faren Rachels sounds like “if Trisha Yearwood and Miranda Lambert had a baby,” according to her Facebook. In 2018, Rolling Stone named Rachels one of 2018’s new Country Artists to Watch. She’ll kickstart the stage for Friday’s headliner, “The Hardest Working Band in Country,” Little Texas. Since their debut album in 1992, Little Texas has sold over 7 million albums, earned 3 Grammy nominations, won a CMA Album Of The Year award and earned the title “The Hardest Working Band In Country” by playing over 300 shows a year."
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.