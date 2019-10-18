Great Texas Balloon Race announces 2020 concert lineup

Friday night at the Great Texas Balloon Race will start the weekend off with two acts that are sure to please. Georgia native Faren Rachels sounds like “if Trisha Yearwood and Miranda Lambert had a baby,” according to her Facebook. In 2018, Rolling Stone named Rachels one of 2018’s new Country Artists to Watch. She’ll kickstart the stage for Friday’s headliner, “The Hardest Working Band in Country,” Little Texas. Since their debut album in 1992, Little Texas has sold over 7 million albums, earned 3 Grammy nominations, won a CMA Album Of The Year award and earned the title “The Hardest Working Band In Country” by playing over 300 shows a year."