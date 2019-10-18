Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: A very pleasant fall day is in store for East Texas this Friday. Highs today will warm into the middle 70s with plenty of sunshine. This evening will be cool and mostly clear, which means perfect weather for Friday Night Football! Temps should be in the middle to upper 60s by halftime for most areas tonight. Tomorrow our southerly winds will pick up just a bit during the early afternoon ahead of a weak cold front. You won’t notice much, other than an uptick in cloud cover and a quick shift in the winds. Highs will for Saturday will still warm into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Our southerly winds return overnight into Sunday morning and another quick warm up into the middle 80s before extra cloud cover and spotty afternoon showers return to the forecast. Rain chances ramp up Sunday night into early Monday morning ahead of our next strong cold front. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible during this time frame with damaging gusty winds and large hail the primary threats. Be sure to stay weather alert and continue to check on the forecast as we get closer to Sunday night and can give an accurate timeline of our possible severe weather. Behind the front, temps fall into the low 70s by Monday afternoon with clearing skies by late afternoon/evening. Upper 40s and low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings before warming into the low to mid-70s in the afternoon with ample sunshine. Cloud cover and decent rain chances return to East Texas on Thursday ahead of yet another cold front.