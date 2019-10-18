East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Kaufman County is the only county in East Texas that remains under an official Burn Ban. As we head into the weekend, we are anticipating warmer temperatures and just a few clouds on Saturday, then partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Rain chances will increase dramatically overnight Sunday/into Monday morning as a cold front passes into and through East Texas. Most of the rain should exit East Texas by early afternoon on Monday, leaving us with drier and cool temperatures for a few days. A few isolated strong/severe thunderstorms will be possible as the front moves through. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas north of Highway 79 under a Marginal Risk for significant severe storms...similar to the conditions we had late Tuesday and early on Wednesday of this week. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday should be similar to what we have experienced over the past few days...then another cold front is expected late in the day on Thursday, bring more rain and cooler temperatures to the area.