Driver injured after crashing into home west of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A driver was injured after plowing into a home early Friday morning.
The wreck happened just after 1 a.m. in the 11,000 block of County Road 1139 near State Highway 31 in Smith County.
Authorities say they do not know what caused the crash at this time.
A wrecker was called to the scene and was able to remove the vehicle from the house.
No one inside the house was injured, but the driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The extent of those injuries is not known at this time.
