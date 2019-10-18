DPS report: Vehicle didn’t stop after hitting woman on Highway 64

Lauren Davenport was hit by three other vehicles after initial impact

Lauren Davenport was walking along Highway 64 and Thompson Lane, in Tyler, when she was hit by multiple vehicles.
By Brenna Burger | October 18, 2019

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The first vehicle that struck an East Texas woman on the side of a Tyler roadway did not stop, according to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On Sept. 29, officials with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Lauren Davenport, 22, was hit by multiple cars while she was walking home from work.

It happened at about 11 p.m. in the 11600 block of Highway 64 West in Tyler.

The crash report obtained by KLTV shows an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound without its headlights on when it struck Davenport and never stopped.

Davenport’s body ended up in the middle of the road, where witnesses told officials three more vehicles hit her.

