Brisket and sausage Frito pie by the Texas Beef Council’s Shalene McNeill

(KLTV/KTRE) - · At Beef Loving Texans, they love to showcase all kinds of recipes – and one of their favorites for fall is a classic Frito Pie. Shalene will be preparing a Brisket and Sausage Frito Pie. Super festive and fun for football season, it’s also one of the secret menu items from the first episode of BBQuest Season 2, which just launched.
Brisket and sausage Frito pie
Ingredients:
· 1 lb. jalapeño cheddar sausage, cooked and chopped
· 1 lb. smoked brisket, cooked and chopped
· ½ cup barbecue sauce
· 2 cups corn chips
· 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
· ¼ cup red onion, chopped
· ¼ cup jalapeño peppers, diced
· ¼ cup sour cream
Preparation
1. In a small bowl, warm barbecue sauce in the microwave for 30 seconds. Toss sausage and brisket in the barbecue sauce.
2. In individual serving bowls, evenly layer corn chips, sausage and brisket mixture, cheddar cheese, red onions and jalapeño peppers. Top with sour cream. Serve immediately.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.