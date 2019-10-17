Worker injured in Henderson County petroleum site fire dies

HENDERSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - One of the two workers injured during a fire at a Henderson County petroleum site in Septemeber has died, according to Coffee City Fire Chief Chris Moore.
Moore identified the worker as Mike Williams.
Williams was hospitalized on Sept. 6 after a tanker caught on fire at a petroleum site located off of FM 317.
Another worker, identified as Roland Gardner was also injured in the fire. Details about his condition have not been released at this time.
Funeral services were held Oct. 12 at Beaty Funeral Home, according to the Wood County Monitor.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.