WEBXTRA: Tyler’s Rose Garden named to the National Register of Historic Places

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is hosting a dedication ceremony today to celebrate the fact that the Rose Garden has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The National Register of Historic Places is America’s list of places that are worthy of being preserved.
Normally, places that are added to the National Register of Historic Places are structures. However, Tyler’s Rose Garden has some historic features that made it a good choice for the National Register of Historic Places.
One fountain from the original rose garden dates back to the 1930s. The Rose Garden also features a wall that contains the original entrance to the garden. Plus, there are fountains deeper in the Rose Garden that date back to 1912.
The designation as a national historic place means that Tyler’s Rose Garden will be taken care of for generations to come. It also allows Tyler to remain the Rose City.
