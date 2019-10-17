Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: A brisk start this morning will lead to a comfy and mild Fall afternoon in East Texas. Highs today will top off in the low to mid 70s with a calm east wind around 5-10 mph. You’ll likely see some sunshine today but it will probably be through the veil of our thin upper-level clouds. Our skies should start to clear out a bit this evening into tomorrow, and with clearing skies and calm winds, you can expect another cool start to the day tomorrow in the upper 40s and low 50s. Friday is looking pretty good as well, just a bit warmer in the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70s and a bit more sunshine. This weekend we’ll see a fair mix of sun and clouds with mornings in the high 50s and low 60s and afternoons warming into the low to mid 80s but staying mostly dry. Late on Sunday showers and thunderstorms will be likely ahead of our next cold front. It is important to note that the Storm Prediction Center has already outlined the northern counties of East Texas in a slight risk for severe weather. Please stay tuned to the forecast over the next couple days. As we get a closer look at the severe potential for Sunday night we will be able to give you a clearer picture of what to expect and when to expect it. Diminishing rain and clouds throughout the day on Monday, then temps drop back to nearly 70 degrees in the afternoon Monday. Cool temps and mostly sunny skies through the middle part of next week before another cold front looks to move through sometime late on Thursday/early Friday.