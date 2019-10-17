SFA Baseball bringing back Keeper of the Game event this weekend

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Keeper of the Game events are becoming a very popular event with SFA baseball.
This is the third year that the Lumberjacks are working with the national non-profit to bring an event to Nacogdoches that lets children with special needs play a game of baseball with the Lumberjacks.
“It is a chance for our guys to give back to the community,” head SFA baseball coach Johnny Cardenas said. “We can use our support as a catalyst to show people it is about being part of something bigger then yourself. Our guys get just as much out of it if not more with getting to mentor somebody and seeing the sport through different eyes. ”
This year’s game will take place on Saturday October 22 at 5 p.m. following a noon scrimmage between SFA and Angelina College. The event is free.
