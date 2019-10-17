SFA Baseball bringing back Keeper of the Game event this weekend

By Caleb Beames | October 17, 2019 at 4:54 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 5:03 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Keeper of the Game events are becoming a very popular event with SFA baseball.

This is the third year that the Lumberjacks are working with the national non-profit to bring an event to Nacogdoches that lets children with special needs play a game of baseball with the Lumberjacks.

“The Mission of Keeper of The Game is to provide athletes with disabilities and special needs unique baseball experiences that foster the growth and their love of baseball. Keeper of The Game promotes programs which allow these athletes to play, watch and experience baseball at a very personal level. All done with a focus on advancing servant leadership.”
Keeper of the Game website

“It is a chance for our guys to give back to the community,” head SFA baseball coach Johnny Cardenas said. “We can use our support as a catalyst to show people it is about being part of something bigger then yourself. Our guys get just as much out of it if not more with getting to mentor somebody and seeing the sport through different eyes. ”

This year’s game will take place on Saturday October 22 at 5 p.m. following a noon scrimmage between SFA and Angelina College. The event is free.

