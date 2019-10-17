Search for missing East Texas woman continues

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From retracing commonly traveled roads, to passing out flyers, the search for a missing East Texas woman is well into its second week.
The Gregg county sheriff's office and other agencies are searching for 54-year-old 'Rosemary Rodriguez.'
She was reported missing last Tuesday.
Stopping in to get more flyers printed, the family of Rodriguez has been working around the clock to get the word out to the public.
"It's exhausting. Out all day long, get home late at night 10:30 -11 o'clock, next morning we're back out again 7:30-8 , all day long again. I'm out there looking," says Rosemary's mother Francis Messer.
"There's not an hour of the day that we're not out on the road. We're driving, looking out the window," says sister Jenny Phillips.
Rodriguez was last seen October 7, leaving a residence on Mount Pisgah road near Kilgore.
She never called her family.
“That was our policy. She’d let us know wherever she was going, ‘I made it, I’m safe, I’m okay,’” Francis says.
Family was handing out flyers at the Kilgore Walmart that Rosemary worked.
For the family there's no rest. They have worked tirelessly passing out flyers and searching on their own, wanting any news of what happened to Rosemary.
Investigators have stepped up efforts to retrace areas she often drove.
"As soon as they found routes that miss Rodriguez took on a regular basis, immediately starting going and checking those routes. Patrol has continued to do that daily," says Lieutenant Josh Tubb of the Gregg county sheriff's office.
"Somebody knows something and all we want is for them to come forward," says Jenny.
Rosemary needs medication for type 2 diabetes.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking that no one conduct a search of any area or property on their own, but rather call officers to search the area.
The family announced they will hold a vigil at the Kilgore Walmart, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
