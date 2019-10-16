East, Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Only 1 Burn Ban left in East Texas... Kaufman County. Very Fall-Like Weather is expected in East Texas through Friday before we start warming up a bit...but only for a few days. Another Cold Front is likely early on Monday morning which will bring in more showers/thundershowers along with more cool air. This front, however, will not have as much cool air with it compared to the front we received late last night. The coolest morning is expected to be on Thursday with lows in the middle to upper 40s. The warmest afternoon is likely to be on Sunday with a high in the middle 80s. As we look at the RED ZONE, Friday Night High School Football, the weather should be outstanding with temperatures in the 70s throughout the entire evening.