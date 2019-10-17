Ore City man accused of molesting 18 girls over 5-year period

Jeremy OKieth Kyle, also known as Corey Webster, also known as Rick, also known as Derrick Willis, also known as Eric Sanders, also known as Brad Smith, also known as Jason, also known as J, was named in a superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Oct. 16, 2019 charging him with coercion and enticement; sexual exploitation of children; travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct; and penalties for registered sex offenders.