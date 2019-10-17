Multiple East Texas counties hold mock disaster exercise

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A region-wide drill began in East Texas, with the purpose of learning how to move patients to safe locations in the event of a large scale natural disaster, such as a hurricane.
Gregg, Rusk and Panola counties participated in the regional medical facility exercise. Others, including Smith county, will take part tomorrow.
Overseen by the Rusk County EOC, more than a dozen counties across East Texas joined in a region-wide exercise simulation ‘Hurricane Zoe’.
"Really helping to train our abilities to working better with each other and respond to this mock hurricane or weather event," says Rusk county EOC spokesman David Chenault.
They drill health care and nursing facilities like ‘The Willows’ in Kilgore.
“Hurricane Harvey taught us a lot of lessons that people don’t need to stay in areas are prone to flooding. So if a tornado or a hurricane came through, how quickly could we get our patients safely from one location to another?” Chenault says.
Law enforcement, fire, ambulance services, even helicopters joined in the drill.
The important part of drills like this is coming up with every possible variable that they’ll have to deal with, like communications. If cells and satellites go down, there’s HAMM radio.
"That's what we're indicating, that's why we practice these drills, because you don't want to be learning if it really happens," says HAMM operator Mike Batis.
With college students playing the part of patients, the major test was the participants ability to respond to the emergency quickly and efficiently.
“We do drill so that we make mistakes, we want to make mistakes in a controlled environment. How can we make preparations to avoid that the next time?” says Chenault.
All facilities remained open to the public and available to accept both emergency and non-patients during the drill.
The drill is one of many exercises required by both state and federal regulators to ensure the highest level of preparedness.
