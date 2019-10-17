Lufkin, Jacksonville bring home top honors at 16-5A Cross Country meet

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panther won their second straight district cross country title Thursday morning on the campus of Jacksonville High School.
Lufkin’s top 5 runners all placed in the top 12 overall. They were led by Adan Hernandez who finished first with a time 16:33.7 on the 5K course.
Lufkin won the team competition with 33 points. Nacogdoches came in second with 50 points. Hallsville came in thrid with 96 points. Those three teams will be heading to the regional meet.
On the girls side, Hallsville’s Carolyn Hale finished first with a time of 18:51.7. She will be going to regionals as an individual since Hallsville finished outside of the top 3 teams. Jacksonville had the over all best team finish with 29 points. The top five Maiden runners finished all in the top 10. Nacogdoches was in second for the team competition with 68 points and Lufkin finished third with 72 points to earn the final regional spot.
