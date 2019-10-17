Lufkin, Jacksonville bring home top honors at 16-5A Cross Country meet

On the girls side, Hallsville’s Carolyn Hale finished first with a time of 18:51.7. She will be going to regionals as an individual since Hallsville finished outside of the top 3 teams. Jacksonville had the over all best team finish with 29 points. The top five Maiden runners finished all in the top 10. Nacogdoches was in second for the team competition with 68 points and Lufkin finished third with 72 points to earn the final regional spot.