LSP: 4 teens found with stolen goods in a stolen car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana state troopers stopped a stolen car and found $1,000 worth of merchandise allegedly taken from a sporting goods store.
Now four teenagers — three boys and a girl — from Shreveport face multiple charges.
Troopers spotted the 2013 Mercedes traveling on Pines Road in Shreveport shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to Louisiana State Police.
All four youths bailed out of the car and ran as the vehicle, which had been reported as stolen from Monroe, came to a stop.
Troopers quickly apprehended the driver the set up a perimeter to help locate the three passengers, Trooper Brent Hardy said.
Through investigation and with the help of Shreveport police, he said, those three juveniles were found hiding in a storage facility and taken into custody at 3:20 p.m.
Two counts of felony possession of stolen property and one count each of resisting by flight and wearing no seatbelt have been filed against the 15-year-old girl and two males, ages 16 and 15.
The third male, a 16-year-old, faces the same charges but also is charged with one count of simple possession of marijuana.
All four were booked into the juvenile detention center in Shreveport.
Meantime, state police are continuing their investigation in conjunction with Longview, Texas, police.
That’s because the Louisiana authorities discovered there had been a grab-and-run-theft earlier Wednesday at a sporting goods store in Longview that involved four people in a black Mercedes.
The Mercedes is one of three stolen vehicles that Troop G troopers recovered Wednesday and brings the year’s total recoveries to 47.
