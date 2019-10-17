Lindale museum becomes new home to Civil War era pump organ

“Of course it has to be approved by council action. It has to fit the period. It has to blend in with what we are doing here at the park. It’s a wonderful piece so we are glad that we are able to get it. It’s on display here for you to come see too. It’s an old pump organ, dated somewhere around the Civil War. I’m sure it was on the back of a wagon a few times," said Lindale Mayor Jeff Daugherty.