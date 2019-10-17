Lindale museum becomes new home to Civil War era pump organ

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - It’s history goes all the way back to the Civil War period. A Tyler family donated an old pump organ to the city of Lindale. The organ’s new home will be at the Old Mill Pond Museum.
It’s a city-run museum dedicated to preserving and showing things from the late 1800s to the early 20th century. Certain criteria had to be met before the city accepted the organ.
“Of course it has to be approved by council action. It has to fit the period. It has to blend in with what we are doing here at the park. It’s a wonderful piece so we are glad that we are able to get it. It’s on display here for you to come see too. It’s an old pump organ, dated somewhere around the Civil War. I’m sure it was on the back of a wagon a few times," said Lindale Mayor Jeff Daugherty.
The Old Mill Pond Museum in Lindale is free and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.