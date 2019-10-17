K9 deputy recovers firearm, pills, pot in traffic stop in Van Zandy County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A traffic stop on Interstate 20 yielded some drugs and a weapon on Wednesday.
A Van Zandt County K9 deputy made a traffic stop on the interstate. When the deputy initiated a probable cause search, he recovered a loaded firearm, controlled substance in the form of pills, and marijuana. It was evident that the substances were headed for Canton specifically, and not just passing through on the interstate, the sheriff’s office says.
Call the Van Zandt County Crime Stopper tip line at 903-567-7867 if you have any tips or information about drug activity or other crimes in the county.
