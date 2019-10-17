Hiway 80 sale returns this weekend for shoppers on the hunt for bargains

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The historic Hi-way 80 sale is set to return this weekend from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20.
Bargain hunters can find 400 miles of deals from Georgia to Texas. The event has taken place for more than 25 years and occurs twice a year - once in the fall and once in the spring.
During the sale, sellers will set up shop along various points of Highway 80 in the states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.
The event was started by the East Texas Tourism Association.
