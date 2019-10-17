Gladewater Fire Department: Woman injured, dog rescued in house fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was able to escape from a house fire Wednesday night, according to the Gladewater Fire Department.
“Gladewater Fire was on the scene of a house fire last night,” a post on the Gladewater Fire Department Facebook page stated. “With the help of CWC, the fire was contained to [approximately] 20-30percent of the home.”
The woman was able to get to safety, but she suffered an unknown injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the Facebook post stated.
Gladewater firefighters also rescued the woman’s dog and gave it air.
