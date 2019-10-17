Gilmer’s Yamboree begins

Gilmer, Texas (KLTV) - One of the longest-running festivals in Texas, Gilmer’s East Texas Yamboree is now in its eighty-second year.
It kicked off Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting and the traditional Queen’s Coffee held at the First Baptist Church in downtown Gilmer. Gilmer Schools are closed for two days so students like this year’s Yamboree Queen Audrey Scott Nolan, and her court, could attend events. The carnival has taken over downtown streets, and there are days worth of events scheduled all around town.
“To me it’s the history of our town, and everybody having that homecoming and warm feeling, and if you’re from here, you want to come back home for the Yamboree,” said Rebecca Skinner, the Queen’s Coffee Coordinator
There will be two parades the queen’s coronation, a fiddlers contest, livestock competitions and sales and more through Saturday Evening in downtown Gilmer.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.