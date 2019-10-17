East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Only one Burn Ban in East Texas... Kaufman County. Very nice fall-like weather will continue through Friday. Cool morning and a very mild afternoon. The Weather in the RED ZONE, High School Football Games, looks just about perfect with mild temperatures, no rain, and light wind. We are expected to warm up this weekend with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the lower to middle 80s. A strong cold front is still expected to move through early on Monday morning. With this front, Some strong to severe storms are possible overnight on Saturday as well as on Sunday morning. We will continue to monitor this approaching cold front for any signs of significant severe weather. Behind this front, Cooler air and lots of sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday. Yet another cold front is expected to move through on Thursday afternoon bringing more rain and cooler temps.