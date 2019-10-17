ETX firefighters battle overnight house fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Crews from multiple agencies were called to a mobile home fire in Tyler just after midnight Thursday.
Fire crews were called to an address on Echo Glen Drive near Jack Elementary in Tyler shortly before 12:30 a.m.
Battalion Chief David Gerald, Smith County, ESD2 Captain, tells KLTV that crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the mobile home when they arrived.
All occupants were able to make it out safely.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Gresham Fire Department, Noonday Volunteer Fire Department, Bullard Fire Department assisted in the call.
