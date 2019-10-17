Eleven new recruits officially join Tyler Police Department

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department held a badge ceremony for 11 new recruits.
Police Chief Jimmy Toler swore in the new recruits during a ceremony held at 3 p.m. Thursday at the police department.
“Today is just an amazing event for me. I’ve wanted to an officer ever since I was little kid. So it is something I have been workinf for a long time I went to college to get to this point so to finally be here and get sworn in and have the uniform is just an amazing feeling to me,” said officer James Nipp.
Toler says the new officers will be ready for duty after about another week of orientation.
Those who received their badge today are as follows.
- Pierre Aragon
- Luis Avelar
- Braden Barnes
- Donald Henson
- Trevor Henson
- Gavin Kirkhart
- James Nipp
- Jonathan Phillips
- Lyndsey Rogers
- Stephen Todd
- Jon Whitham
