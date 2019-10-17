East Texas hospital treats fake injuries sustained in a pretend tornado

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It is said that experience is the best teacher, so today, some Tyler nursing students experienced the other side of a natural disaster.
Two years ago, dozens of people were injured when tornadoes touched down near Canton.
That event served as the basis for a training event in Tyler today.
Puncture wounds, broken legs, and trauma to the face were just some of the fake injuries these Tyler Junior College nursing students pretended to have during the drill.
“I went through a windshield, so I have glass in my neck and a broken leg,” said TJC nursing student Hannah McDowell.
The twist was that the students also had to act like they were small children - 7- and 8-year-olds who survived a pretend tornado that ripped through their imaginary school. During a natural disaster, caring for children is a unique challenge, which is why several social workers were involved in this training, practicing how to speak with a scared and seriously injured child.
“The patient is already panicking; they’re already hurting, they’re depending on you, so you have to stay calm and assess the situation,” McDowell said.
The emergency room was packed with dozens of pretend “patients” waiting to be treated, giving the nurses and physicians the chance to practice under pressure.
“You get the phone calls, you get the radio reports, and you are not exactly sure how many patients you are going to get or when they will get there, but you start planning immediately,” said Dr. Lane Schnell, the chief of emergency medicine.
To take full advantage of this teachable moment, organizers did not warn emergency staff about the drill before it began.
U.T. Health also took part in the training today.
It took about four hours for the emergency staff to get through all the fake patients.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.