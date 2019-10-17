East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay prices

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
All weight class averages of feeder steers and heifers ended a full 4 to 6 dollars higher. That’s according to the east texas livestock market report in Crockett.
Slaughter cows ended steady to 1 dollar higher with slaughter bulls showing 3 dollars weaker. The market reflected a new wave of optimism after china agreed to purchase 40 to 50 billion in us farm goods.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay trades were mostly steady to firm. The trading activity was moderate with light demand.
A wide variety of hay quality is on the market from sporadic weather events across all regions. According to texas AgriLife, wheat farmers in north texas are replanting due to sorry stands from dry weather and armyworms.
