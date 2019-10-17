Bowie County Sheriff’s Office locates woman reported as missing woman

Bowie County Sheriff's Office officials are searching for Hillary Waits, 27. Officials say Waits left her home on Alan Street between the hours of 1 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 13. (Source: Bowie County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 17, 2019 at 9:51 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 10:55 AM

BOWIE COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Bowie County Sheriff’s Office has located a woman reported as missing.

Officials were searching for Hillary Waits, 27. Officials say Waits left her home on Alan Street between the hours of 1 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 13.

Waits is described as a white female, who is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has blue eyes, blonde hair and a pale complexion. Waits also has a tattoo that reads “Him” on the back of her left shoulder and a tattoo that reads “Grant” on the back of her right shoulder.

Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office reported Waits was located.

