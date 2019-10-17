Bowie County Sheriff’s Office locates woman reported as missing woman

BOWIE COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Bowie County Sheriff’s Office has located a woman reported as missing.
Officials were searching for Hillary Waits, 27. Officials say Waits left her home on Alan Street between the hours of 1 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 13.
Waits is described as a white female, who is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has blue eyes, blonde hair and a pale complexion. Waits also has a tattoo that reads “Him” on the back of her left shoulder and a tattoo that reads “Grant” on the back of her right shoulder.
Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office reported Waits was located.
